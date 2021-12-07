Reviewing Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxar Technologies and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $45.54, suggesting a potential upside of 62.46%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxar Technologies and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.72 billion 1.18 $303.00 million ($1.16) -24.16 BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 1.39 N/A N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies -3.67% -6.40% -1.73% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02%

Volatility and Risk

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform. This segment also offers geospatial information, application, and analytic services. It serves U.S. and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

