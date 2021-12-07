Reviewing Gulf Resources (GURE) and Its Rivals

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gulf Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 1.01% 0.17% 0.16% Gulf Resources Competitors -7.75% 18.29% 5.24%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gulf Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources Competitors 252 1086 1402 46 2.45

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Gulf Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulf Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $28.21 million -$8.42 million 104.22 Gulf Resources Competitors $6.83 billion $29.10 million 12.47

Gulf Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources. Gulf Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources’ peers have a beta of -0.33, suggesting that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulf Resources peers beat Gulf Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.

