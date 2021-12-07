Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 72,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,858 shares.The stock last traded at $59.79 and had previously closed at $57.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 115.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $278,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

