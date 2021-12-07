Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 775 ($10.28).

LON RNWH opened at GBX 810 ($10.74) on Tuesday. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market cap of £637.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 787.59.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

