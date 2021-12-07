Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.21) and last traded at GBX 756 ($10.03). 119,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 154,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751 ($9.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 717 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 635.61. The firm has a market cap of £605.21 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

Renewi Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

