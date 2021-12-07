Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 3,028 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 158,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,211. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45.

