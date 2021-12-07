Relaxing Retirement Coach Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.06 on Tuesday, reaching $469.68. 257,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,244. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

