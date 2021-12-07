Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 6,950 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

STAG stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

