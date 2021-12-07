Refinable Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00057209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.86 or 0.08461469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.06 or 1.00096682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00077269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

