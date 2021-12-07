Redrow (LON:RDW) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.67) to GBX 980 ($13.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 809 ($10.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 802.73 ($10.64).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow stock opened at GBX 680.60 ($9.03) on Monday. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 492.40 ($6.53) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 650.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 659.95. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.45), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($56,748.79). Also, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,340.30).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.