Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aareal Bank (ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR: ARL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €28.30 ($31.80) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/23/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/23/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €28.30 ($31.80) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/23/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €32.30 ($36.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/15/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €28.30 ($31.80) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($30.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €32.30 ($36.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €28.30 ($31.80) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/26/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($30.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($30.34) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €27.00 ($30.34) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €22.00 ($24.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Aareal Bank was given a new €32.30 ($36.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Aareal Bank stock opened at €29.26 ($32.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -35.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank AG has a 52 week low of €17.86 ($20.07) and a 52 week high of €29.90 ($33.60).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

