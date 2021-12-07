Realio Network Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $452,531.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.08456379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.64 or 0.99900258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

