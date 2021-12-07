Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 772 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several research firms have commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

