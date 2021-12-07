Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,829 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

