Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $508,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.