Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 100.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

DPG stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

