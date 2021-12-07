Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $235,000 Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $142,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of SNX opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.