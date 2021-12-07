Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

