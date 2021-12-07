Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 1,689 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA opened at $188.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $191.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

