Rarible 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.62 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $96.17 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $17.85 or 0.00034681 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,387,978 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

