RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $463.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.97. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 406,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

