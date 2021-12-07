Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

QTRH stock opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The stock has a market cap of C$292.44 million and a P/E ratio of -12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTRH. CIBC lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.80 price target on Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

