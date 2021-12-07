QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 7,265.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 453.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 147.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,201,972 shares of company stock worth $29,822,833 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE QS opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

