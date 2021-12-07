QLC Chain Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.97 or 0.08471840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,847.82 or 0.99855804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

