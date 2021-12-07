Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.53 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $219.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.