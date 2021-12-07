Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.42.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $390.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.23. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 326.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 177,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,230,000 after buying an additional 64,160 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.2% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

