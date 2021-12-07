Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Italk in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Italk’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Italk alerts:

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TALK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Italk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $2.09 on Monday. Italk has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $72,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Italk by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 3,110,295 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $29,813,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Italk during the 3rd quarter worth $7,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.