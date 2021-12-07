Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.61. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.24 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

