Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,245,194 shares of company stock worth $87,408,199. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

