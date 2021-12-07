Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Decreased by Cormark (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.