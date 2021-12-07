Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Lifted by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.94 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 price target (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.18.

TSE:CM opened at C$141.32 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$107.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.10.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total value of C$1,103,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,906.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.