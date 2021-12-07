Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.26 or 0.00018259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.55 or 0.08521099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.83 or 0.99984599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

