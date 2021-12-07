PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $125.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $103.98 on Friday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

