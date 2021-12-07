PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 876.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 135,331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 513,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

