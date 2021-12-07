Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

