Provoco Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $20,008.30 and $14.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00212339 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

