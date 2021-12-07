ProVise Management Group LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $300.00 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $210.41 and a one year high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average of $267.10.

