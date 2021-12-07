ProVise Management Group LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 64,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

