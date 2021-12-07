ProVise Management Group LLC Has $291,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

LYFT opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

