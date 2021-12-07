ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $199.57 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

