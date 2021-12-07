ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 678 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 303,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 339.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

