ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 3,451 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15.

