ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 68,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,853,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.