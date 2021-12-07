ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

PRQR opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $330.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.37. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

