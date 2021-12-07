Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.53

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.53 and last traded at $157.54, with a volume of 10845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

