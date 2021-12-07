Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 120,783 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 215,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,809 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.