Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 403,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 111,255 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,082,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.