Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

