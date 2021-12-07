Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,011 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $630,000.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

