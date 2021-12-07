Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

TER stock opened at $152.61 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.